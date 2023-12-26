EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.24

Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 175376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.