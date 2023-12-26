EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.24

Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 175376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 43,351 shares in the last quarter.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

