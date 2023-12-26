Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Down 2.2%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $53.90. Approximately 6,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 234,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.70.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $539.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.