Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.21%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

