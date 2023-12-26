EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 115.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EGP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.40. 24,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,838. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $144.92 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EastGroup Properties

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.