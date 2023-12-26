EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 115.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.27. 22,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,832. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $144.92 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.51. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after buying an additional 99,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,421,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 57,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

