Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lessened by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 2.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

Ecolab stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.