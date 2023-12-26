Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 2.8% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ecolab worth $28,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $198.08 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $201.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

