Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Edison International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.