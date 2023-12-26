EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.69. 265,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,035,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get EHang alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EHang

EHang Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 235.31% and a negative net margin of 445.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 60.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EHang by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EHang by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EHang by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EHang in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.