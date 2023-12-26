Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Shares Acquired by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Electromed by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Electromed by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Electromed by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electromed by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electromed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of ELMD stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 4,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,396. The company has a market cap of $89.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Electromed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.