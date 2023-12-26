Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.58

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 49796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESI. TheStreet cut shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.