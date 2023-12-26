Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $466.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

