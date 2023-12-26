EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Cut by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 562.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 830,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,825,000 after purchasing an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,520,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $216.43. 18,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,761. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.77. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.89 and a 12 month high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

