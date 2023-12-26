Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Gap Up to $9.63

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.86. Empire State Realty Trust shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 103,324 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after acquiring an additional 154,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,070,000 after acquiring an additional 385,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 77,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,432,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 112,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

