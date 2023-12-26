Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENR

Energizer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ENR opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. Energizer’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.