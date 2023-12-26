Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 8,175 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 8,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $106,683.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79.

On Friday, November 3rd, Samuel Kintz sold 8,026 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $104,980.08.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 92,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,466. The company has a market cap of $594.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.02. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $69,280,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,156,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,680 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,563,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

