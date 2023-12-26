Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 20,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 134,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $606.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $163,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 8,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $104,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $163,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,806 shares of company stock worth $487,322. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.