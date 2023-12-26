Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 20,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 134,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $606.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
