EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.08

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.08 and last traded at $157.50, with a volume of 13293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.30.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.55.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000,000 after buying an additional 33,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,950,000 after buying an additional 169,848 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

