Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.27 on Friday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enservco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

