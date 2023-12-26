Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.27 on Friday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
