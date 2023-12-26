Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMVHF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Entain in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,450 ($18.42) to GBX 1,520 ($19.31) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,745 ($22.17) to GBX 1,626 ($20.66) in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,805 ($22.94) to GBX 1,460 ($18.55) in a report on Sunday, September 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

