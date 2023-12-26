Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.06

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.06 and last traded at $122.06, with a volume of 280366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

