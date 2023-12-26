Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Increased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 3.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.15% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $87,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

