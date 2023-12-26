enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Down 0.4%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 106,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 51,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
enVVeno Medical Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of enVVeno Medical
About enVVeno Medical
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
