EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 542,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 36,976 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $68,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.29. 425,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,037. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

