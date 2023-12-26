Epiq Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust accounts for 2.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 734,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 197.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 514,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 98,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,937. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 5,500 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,565.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,058 shares in the company, valued at $355,237.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John A. Taylor bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,565.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $116,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

