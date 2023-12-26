Epiq Partners LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 3.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,510,000. Ares Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 567,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 257,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,156. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

