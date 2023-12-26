Epiq Partners LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,895 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMTK. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Price Performance

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 304,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,290. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.38. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

About DermTech

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 109.82% and a negative net margin of 765.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

