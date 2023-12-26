Epiq Partners LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF comprises 1.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 6.45% of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOUP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 86,731 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LOUP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. 1,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.37.

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

