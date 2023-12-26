Epiq Partners LLC Sells 5,090 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Vontier Trading Up 0.2 %

VNT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.47. 148,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,407. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

