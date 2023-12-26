EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CAO Sells $72,750.00 in Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
EPR Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 314,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,651. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36.
EPR Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EPR Properties
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.