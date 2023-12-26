EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CAO Sells $72,750.00 in Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 314,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,651. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 94.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 52.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 104,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in EPR Properties by 9.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

