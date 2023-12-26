Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 3.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $801.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,279. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $773.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $770.07. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $648.23 and a twelve month high of $824.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

