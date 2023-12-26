Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Insider Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.53. 1,700,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,727. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

