Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 26th (ALVR, AMPH, AOS, CPA, ESNT, FBIO, GAIA, HIMX, KMDA, LOGI)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, December 26th:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock.

