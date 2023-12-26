Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 26th (ALVR, AMPH, AOS, CPA, ESNT, FBIO, GAIA, HIMX, KMDA, LOGI)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, December 26th:
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock.
