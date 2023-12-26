Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 26th (ARM, CMS, CTSH, EQ, FPI, HALO, HBAN, INVH, KNF, MOD)

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 26th:

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF) had its price target raised by Siebert Williams Shank from $65.00 to $76.00. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $31.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $1.40 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $187.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $64.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arm Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arm Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.