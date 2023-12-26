Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 26th (ARM, CMS, CTSH, EQ, FPI, HALO, HBAN, INVH, KNF, MOD)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 26th:

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

had its target price increased by Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF) had its price target raised by Siebert Williams Shank from $65.00 to $76.00. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $31.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $1.40 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $187.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $64.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

