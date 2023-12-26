Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.89

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 22875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $534.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In related news, Director James S. Loving purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,610 shares in the company, valued at $297,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading

