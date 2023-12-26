Erin Mannix Sells 1,982 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,282.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.47. 1,222,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.34. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $67.55.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GitLab by 654.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 682,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GitLab by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter worth approximately $12,609,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

