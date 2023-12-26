ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.05

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.05 and last traded at $117.01, with a volume of 44565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.26.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

