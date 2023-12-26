Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Down 2.5%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.51 and last traded at $82.79. Approximately 751,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,540,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $918,005.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,005.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.