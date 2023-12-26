Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Shares Up 3%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.85 and last traded at $86.85. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.35.

Euronext Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

