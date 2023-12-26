Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,627,248 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,992 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 1.97% of 3D Systems worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,703 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $37,393,000 after acquiring an additional 139,036 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,941 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after buying an additional 555,167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,169 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,585.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

In related news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,658.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

3D Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DDD opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.71 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

