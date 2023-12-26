Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 8,349 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,125.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $956.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $896.16. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $542.45 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

