Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,216 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,915 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,927 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $18,560,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

SEA stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

