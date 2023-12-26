Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,423 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $142.30 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.