Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 263,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $756,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,254,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,513,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,045. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

View Our Latest Report on IPG Photonics

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.