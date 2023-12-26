Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 12,844.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,134,000 after buying an additional 947,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 56.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after buying an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $58,187,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.1% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,388,000 after buying an additional 406,038 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.94.

Baidu Stock Up 1.0 %

BIDU stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.80. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.