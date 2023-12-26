Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $11 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,343 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $128.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,419 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

