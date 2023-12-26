Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $13.42 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,765 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.96. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

