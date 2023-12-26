Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,972 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

