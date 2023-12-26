Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $14.95 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $396.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.49 and its 200-day moving average is $395.68.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

