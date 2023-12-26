Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $18.51 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,594 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $275.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.01 and its 200-day moving average is $243.75.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

